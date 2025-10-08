Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World

    Kyrgyz Healthcare Ministry: 'Sharing experience with Azerbaijan very important for us'

    Foreign policy
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 08:25
    Kyrgyz Healthcare Ministry: 'Sharing experience with Azerbaijan very important for us'

    Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are fraternal countries. Therefore, establishing peace in the region is a great achievement for both peoples, Kyrgyz minister of health, Erkin Checheybayev, told Report.

    The minister noted that relations between the two countries are at a high level: "We are fraternal countries. I am very pleased with our current relations with Azerbaijan. Meetings are held regularly between the two countries within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

    We are very pleased that a ceasefire has been reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia. This is a great achievement. Similarly, in Kyrgyzstan, we held very successful negotiations and delineated borders with our brothers – Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Living in peace is very important, especially for health ministers, because public health is our top priority. Therefore, I want to congratulate Azerbaijan. Next year, we will host the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the OTS. I want to invite the minister of health of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan next year, and I believe that our cooperation will continue to strengthen."

    Checheybayev expressed confidence in the further development of bilateral cooperation in healthcare: "As you know, this year's UN General Assembly focused on the prevention of non-communicable diseases. People die from heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, cancer, and road accidents. For the first time, mental health has become a priority topic of discussion. As you know, mental illnesses are on the rise year after year, and people are becoming more nervous and depressed."

    The minister emphasized that Kyrgyzstan, which will host the SCO summit next year, will support Azerbaijan's membership in the organization: "The organization is growing and expanding year after year. I believe that the accession of more Eurasian countries, including Azerbaijan, will be beneficial for the organization."

    Organization of Turkic States Kyrgyzstan Shanghai Cooperation Organization
    Qırğızıstanlı nazir: Azərbaycanla təcrübə mübadiləsi bizim üçün çox önəmlidir
    Минздрав Кыргызстана: Обмен опытом с Азербайджаном очень важен для нас

    Latest News

    09:26

    Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes off coast of Vanuatu

    Other countries
    09:18

    Pentagon's Hegseth okays US Navy next-generation fighter, sources say

    Other countries
    09:18

    Expert: Azerbaijani manat's fixed exchange rate creates stability for textile production

    Industry
    09:04

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (08.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:03

    Entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan received 610 investment incentive documents

    Business
    08:59

    Azerbaijan shortlisted to host World Bank-IMF meeting in 2029

    Finance
    08:56

    SIAR: About 5% of hired workers in Azerbaijan employed in textile, clothing industry

    Industry
    08:52

    Azerbaijan working to exempt Islamic financial transactions from VAT

    Finance
    08:48

    III CIS Games: Final winners to be determined today, closing ceremony to be held in Azerbaijan's Ganja

    Individual sports
    All News Feed