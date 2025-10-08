Kyrgyz Healthcare Ministry: 'Sharing experience with Azerbaijan very important for us'

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are fraternal countries. Therefore, establishing peace in the region is a great achievement for both peoples, Kyrgyz minister of health, Erkin Checheybayev, told Report.

The minister noted that relations between the two countries are at a high level: "We are fraternal countries. I am very pleased with our current relations with Azerbaijan. Meetings are held regularly between the two countries within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

We are very pleased that a ceasefire has been reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia. This is a great achievement. Similarly, in Kyrgyzstan, we held very successful negotiations and delineated borders with our brothers – Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Living in peace is very important, especially for health ministers, because public health is our top priority. Therefore, I want to congratulate Azerbaijan. Next year, we will host the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the OTS. I want to invite the minister of health of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan next year, and I believe that our cooperation will continue to strengthen."

Checheybayev expressed confidence in the further development of bilateral cooperation in healthcare: "As you know, this year's UN General Assembly focused on the prevention of non-communicable diseases. People die from heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, cancer, and road accidents. For the first time, mental health has become a priority topic of discussion. As you know, mental illnesses are on the rise year after year, and people are becoming more nervous and depressed."

The minister emphasized that Kyrgyzstan, which will host the SCO summit next year, will support Azerbaijan's membership in the organization: "The organization is growing and expanding year after year. I believe that the accession of more Eurasian countries, including Azerbaijan, will be beneficial for the organization."