    King of Spain receives credentials of Azerbaijani ambassador

    After the ceremony, ambassador and Spanish FM discussed issues of development of bilateral relations

    Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ King of Spain Felipe VI has received credentials of newly appointed ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Argentina, Bolivia, Guatemala, Mongolia and Ukraine at Madrid's Royal Palace.

    Report informs citing Latin American Herald Tribune.

    Newly appointed ambassador of Azerbaijan to Spain, Anar Maharramov has presented his credentials to Felipe VI. After the ceremony, the ambassador has met with Spanish FM and discussed issues of development of bilateral relations. 

