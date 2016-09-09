King of Spain receives credentials of Azerbaijani ambassador

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ King of Spain Felipe VI has received credentials of newly appointed ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Argentina, Bolivia, Guatemala, Mongolia and Ukraine at Madrid's Royal Palace.

Report informs citing Latin American Herald Tribune.

Newly appointed ambassador of Azerbaijan to Spain, Anar Maharramov has presented his credentials to Felipe VI. After the ceremony, the ambassador has met with Spanish FM and discussed issues of development of bilateral relations.