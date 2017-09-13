King of Morocco sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ The King of Morocco Mohammed VI has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, text of the letter says:

"Excellency, My Dear Brother,

As the two sister nations, Azerbaijan and Morocco, celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of their diplomatic relations, it gives me great pleasure to send Your Excellency my warmest congratulations and my best wishes for good health and happiness. I also wish your people further progress and prosperity under your enlightened leadership.

I should like to take this opportunity to say how much I value the special brotherly relations rooted in cooperation between our two nations. I am also deeply satisfied with our consultation and concerted action on all matters of common concern, bilaterally and within regional and international organizations, particularly the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

In this regard, I commend Your Excellency’s initiative to make 2017 the Year of Islamic Solidarity, thereby illustrating your firm commitment to promoting the values of openness, tolerance and solidarity advocated by the pristine Islamic faith.

As we mark this diplomatic milestone, I should like Your Excellency to know how keen I am to continue working with you to strengthen our cooperation in all fields in order to serve our interests, safeguard our territorial integrity and contribute to promoting closer ties and mutual assistance within the Muslim Ummah."