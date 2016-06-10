Kakha Kaladze: "There are high-level of relations between two ruling parties of Azerbaijan and Georgia"

Tbilisi. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of Georgia. Our relations developing and strengthening between political parties, as well as in other areas. We have fruitful cooperation in many fields. We are satisfied with the relationship between the two parties."

Report informs, Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Energy of Georgia, Kakha Kaladze told to Georgia correspondent of Report News Agency.

K.Kaladze said leaders of Azerbaijan and Georgia have warm and friendly relations: "This relations between the ruling parties of two countries' - New Azerbaijan Party and the" Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia" has a positive impact on the development of the relations between them."

The Secretary-General also commented on the upcoming parliamentary elections in October 2016 in Azerbaijan. This is a serious political challenge for us, and I believe that we will win this test. Elections will be held fully transparent, democratic and free."