    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 09:16
    Jeyhun Bayramov: Türkiye's support during the 44-Day war was of enormous importance for Azerbaijan

    Türkiye's support during the 44-day Patriotic War was of immense significance for Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan"s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in an interview with İTV.

    The minister emphasized that the consistent support of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his regular contact with President Ilham Aliyev were invaluable:

    "During the 44 days, Mevlut Cavusoglu (former Turkish Foreign Minister) visited Azerbaijan five times. Turkish embassies were given a direct instruction: if any request came from Azerbaijan, it must be fulfilled immediately. Of course, we did not directly contact Turkish embassies in other countries, but even knowing about such support was of great importance."

    Jeyhun Bayramov also spoke about the Turkish F-16 fighter jets that were present in Azerbaijan during that period:

    "At the time, there were questions about why Turkish F-16s were on Azerbaijani soil and for what purpose they had been deployed. President Aliyev responded that the aircraft were not being used, that they remained on the ground and had arrived for exercises. However, he added that, if necessary, they could also be seen in the sky."

