    Jeyhun Bayramov, Rebeca Grynspan mull impact of war in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 15:42
    Jeyhun Bayramov, Rebeca Grynspan mull impact of war in Middle East

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Rebeca Grynspan, who is visiting Baku to participate in the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs, citing the MFA.

    The meeting discussed various aspects and prospects of Azerbaijan-UN cooperation, as well as regional and international issues, the situation in the Middle East, and the impact of the war on the global economy and trade.

    During the meeting, an exchange of views took place around the initiatives implemented by Azerbaijan in the areas of global and regional energy security, trade, investments, sustainable development, economic diversification, communications, and transportation.

    Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided information about the policies being implemented in the direction of expanding Azerbaijan's regional and global trade relations, increasing transport and logistics capabilities, traditional and alternative energy projects, and the development of international trade routes.

    In this framework, the importance of strengthening our country's role as a transit and logistics hub, as well as developing cooperation within the framework of the Middle Corridor, was noted.

    The parties also reviewed the consequences arising from the escalating tensions and war in the Middle East and expressed their concerns about the current situation.

    They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

    Ceyhun Bayramov və Rebeka Qrinspan Yaxın Şərqdə müharibənin təsirlərini müzakirə ediblər
    Байрамов и Гринспен обсудили последствия эскалации на Ближнем Востоке для мировой экономики

