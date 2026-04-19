Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Jeyhun Bayramov meets Albanian counterpart

    Foreign policy
    • 19 April, 2026
    • 10:52
    Jeyhun Bayramov meets Albanian counterpart

    Within the framework of ADF2026, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania Ferit Hoxha on April 18, Report informs.

    Minister Bayramov congratulated Albanian Minister on his appointment and wished him good luck in this important position.

    During the meeting, the Azerbaijan–Albania bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda was discussed. The exchange of views covered political dialogue, economy, trade, energy security, transport-communications, tourism, education and culture.

    Energy cooperation was highlighted as a key driver of bilateral relations. The importance of further developing relations based on friendship, mutual respect and mutually beneficial partnership was emphasized.

    The importance of continued cooperation and solidarity within multilateral platforms and international organizations was underlined.

    The role of dialogue and diplomacy in addressing regional and international security challenges was also stressed.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Ferit Hoxha Antalya Diplomacy Forum
    Ceyhun Bayramov albaniyalı həmkarı ilə görüşüb
    Главы МИД Азербайджана и Албании обсудили повестку двустороннего сотрудничества

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