Israeli Foreign Minister: Our ties with Azerbaijan is a main achievement

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Our relations with Azerbaijan, of course, are of main achievements."

Report informs that the Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman said it in his interview with "IzRus" website.

Commenting on Israel's relations with the post-countries of Soviet, the foreign minister noted that trade turnover of his country with Azerbaijan is even greater than France: "At the same time, we have started to buy the Azerbaijani oil over the last 6-7 years. It is important to note that my efforts also had a direct impact on this."