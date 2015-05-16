 Top
    Close photo mode

    Israeli Foreign Minister: Our ties with Azerbaijan is a main achievement

    Our trade turnover with Azerbaijan is even greater than France

    Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Our relations with Azerbaijan, of course, are of main achievements."

    Report informs that the Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman said it in his interview with "IzRus" website.

    Commenting on Israel's relations with the post-countries of Soviet, the foreign minister noted that trade turnover of his country with Azerbaijan is even greater than France: "At the same time, we have started to buy the Azerbaijani oil over the last 6-7 years. It is important to note that my efforts also had a direct impact on this."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi