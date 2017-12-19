Israeli defense minister: Armenian genocide a disputed and theoretical question

© AFP 2017/ MENAHEM KAHANA

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ “Armenian genocide is a disputed and theoretical question.”

Report informs, Israeli defense minister Avigdor Lieberman told the RTVI channel in his interview.

The minister said commenting on the draft on recognition of ‘Armenian genocide’ submitted to the parliament by Yair Lapid, chairman of the opposition Yesh Atid party. The minister said there is no need to raise this disputed and theoretical issue related to the history.

“I don’t think this will affect the current position of Israel. In terms of history there are many disputed moments in this issue.”

Avigdor Lieberman related not to recognize the ‘Armenian genocide” with close cooperation of Israel with Azerbaijan: “The relations with Azerbaijan are very important for Israel. It is necessary to discuss the issue hundred times.”