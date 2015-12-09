Islamabad hosts 5th Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Islamabad hosts the 5th Conference of Heart of Asia-the Istanbul process.

Report informs referring to the Pakistani media, the event was jointly opened by the Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the president of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai.

At the event, representatives from 27 regional countries to discuss ways to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan and the strengthening of cooperation between the countries.

Azerbaijan is represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev.

Speaking on the occasion the leaders reiterated that theconferenceis one of many effective initiatives for stabalisation of Afghanistan and strengthening mutual cooperation of regional countries for peace and development.

Representatives of as many as 27 regional countries, including 14 members states Pakistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirate; are attending theconference.

The Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process was established in 2011 at the initiative of Afghanistan and Turkey.

The main objective of the Process is to foster efforts for regional cooperation and connectivity with a view to promoting long-term peace and stability as well as progress and development in Afghanistan, and the region.