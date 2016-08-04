Irish chess player expressed his apology to Government and People of Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ Name of a member of Irish Chess Federation delegation Kevin O’Connell has been removed from the list of undesirable persons of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kevin O’Connell sending a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reaffirmed his full respect to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, inter alia, the laws and regulations of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He stressed that his visit to the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan by Armenia was not intentional and he was unaware about the consequences of this visit. Adding that this visit shall not give a meaning of disrespect to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

He wrote that attests that in no way the visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia served for the promotion of illegal regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, which is nothing other than the result of occupation and aggression.

Kevin O’Connell expressed his apology to the Government and People of Azerbaijan for an authorized visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and attested that he will refrain from such visits to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in the future.

Against the background of aforementioned, he asked from the relevant authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan give an authorization for his visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 42nd World Chess Olympiad and the 87th FIDE Congress to be hold in Baku from 20th August till 20th September, 2016.

Kevin O’Connell's appeal was properly considered and the decision was made to issue a visa for his visit to Azerbaijan.