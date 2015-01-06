Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ It is expected that, Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran and Iranian Foreign Ministry's Director General for International Education and Research Hadi Soleimanpour are to visit Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Aayeen's visit will be realized on January 21-22 due to the invitation of the Rector of the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy Hafiz Pashayev.

Given the fact that Hadi Suleymanpur and Hafiz Pashayev are heads of diplomatic academies, during a visit they will pay particular attention to the exchange of students and teachers. In addition, it is expected to sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation, said the Ambassador.