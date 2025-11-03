Iran's ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Nakhchivan

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 15:12
    Iran's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, is visiting Nakhchivan, Report informs.

    He was received by Bakhtiyar Mammadov, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed the mutual relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, strengthened by the political will and friendship of both countries' leaders. They also exchanged views on issues of shared interest and highlighted Nakhchivan's important role in bilateral cooperation.

    Iran's Consul General in Nakhchivan, Aziz Mansouri, also attended the meeting.

