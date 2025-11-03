Iran's ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Nakhchivan
Foreign policy
- 03 November, 2025
- 15:12
Iran's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, is visiting Nakhchivan, Report informs.
He was received by Bakhtiyar Mammadov, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
During the meeting, the sides discussed the mutual relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, strengthened by the political will and friendship of both countries' leaders. They also exchanged views on issues of shared interest and highlighted Nakhchivan's important role in bilateral cooperation.
Iran's Consul General in Nakhchivan, Aziz Mansouri, also attended the meeting.
Latest News
16:39
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates PanamaForeign policy
16:34
Turkish FM to visit AzerbaijanForeign policy
16:31
Part of medieval tower near Colosseum collapses during renovation in RomeOther countries
16:26
Photo
When steel comes alive: "Baku Steel Art 2025" exhibition opens in BakuBusiness
16:20
Media: Türkiye has no plans to open its border with Armenia yetRegion
16:10
UK delivers more Storm Shadow cruise missiles to UkraineOther countries
15:56
Grigoryan mulls TRIPP with EC repRegion
15:43
Kazakhstan honors ambassador to Azerbaijan with Order of KurmetForeign policy
15:41