Inspection finds no Armenian mining activity at Zod gold deposit

An inspection of the Zod gold deposit has confirmed that no excavation or mining activities have been carried out by Armenia, according to Report.

Earlier, concerns had been raised in Azerbaijan that Armenia was continuing mining operations at the site. The recent inspection showed that no work was being conducted, removing all doubts.

The inspection came after the 12th meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, held on November 28 in Gabala. The meeting was presided by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and his Armenian counterpart Mher Grigoryan. During discussions, officials agreed on a visit to the Zod gold deposit.

During the period when Kalbajar was under occupation, the Zod deposit was exploited by Armenians. Since the Soviet period, all mining operations had been carried out from the territory of Armenia.

The deposit is located in an area with harsh climatic conditions. Transport and logistics infrastructure is currently being developed in the area. Once completed, operations will be conducted by AzerGold.