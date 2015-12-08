Indonesian Embassy expresses condolences on death of oilmen in Guneshli oil rig

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Embassy of the Republic Indonesia in Baku expressed its deepest sympathy and condolences on the incident on oil rig in "Gunashli" oil field.

Report was told in the Embassy, the Indonesian community in Azerbaijan join the Azerbaijani people in this very sad and grief moment.

"We pray that the soul of those who died in the incident may rest in peace. And for those who are injured may have a speedy recovery. Also to the bereaved families be blessed with spiritual fortitude and solace", the embassy says.