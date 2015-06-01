Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by the OSCE Chairperson

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by OSCE Chairperson, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Ivica Dacic.

Report informs referring to AZERTAC, recalling with satisfaction his last meeting with Ivica Dacic, the head of state noted the importance of his visit to Azerbaijan as the OSCE Chairperson.

OSCE Chairperson Ivica Dacic greeted the head of state on behalf of President of the Republic of Serbia Tomislav Nikolic and Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic. He said the Serbian President will attend the opening ceremony of the first European Games to be held in Azerbaijan. Highlighting Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic`s recent visit to Azerbaijan, Ivica Dacic said the Serbian prime Minister was satisfied with his visit.

The sides discussed prospects for Azerbaijan-OSCE cooperation, development of Azerbaijani-Serbian bilateral relations in various areas, including in political, economic, energy, and humanitarian ones, negations to solve the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, situation on the line of contact, the delay of the problem, the existence of double standards on the dispute, and other issues.

The head of state thanked for the greetings of Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic and Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, and asked Ivica Dacic to convey his greetings to the Serbian President and Prime Minister.