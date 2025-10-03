Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Korean counterpart

    Foreign policy
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 11:56
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Korean counterpart

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The letter reads:

    "Dear Mr. President,

    On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Korea, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and extend best wishes to you and to your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

    The successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Korea is a source of great satisfaction. Today, we have ample opportunities to further deepen our cooperation in a number of areas, particularly in economic-trade, industry, high technologies, digital transformation, science, education, and other areas.

    I am confident that, in line with the interests of our friendly peoples, we will continue our joint efforts consistently to strengthen Azerbaijan-Korea relations and expand our cooperation.

    On this festive day, I extend to you my best wishes and wish lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly Republic of Korea."

    Ilham Aliyev Lee Jae Myung national day Korea Azerbaijan
    İlham Əliyev koreyalı həmkarını təbrik edib
    Ильхам Алиев поздравил южнокорейского коллегу

    Latest News

    13:13
    Photo

    KazMunayGas, Uzbekneftegaz mull implementation of memorandum with SOCAR, Tatneft

    Energy
    13:12

    Minister: For healthy competition, important to have at least 2 major players in market

    Other
    13:07

    China-Azerbaijan joint venture starts production of electric buses

    Industry
    13:06

    Proper regulation of natural monopolies key to robust economy – minister

    Business
    13:04

    Azerbaijani gymnast claims bronze at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    13:04

    Ersin Tatar to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    13:01

    Mikayil Jabbarov: Combining regulator and market participant roles creates systemic risks

    Business
    12:53

    State Service issues warning on hacker group Red Wolf

    ICT
    12:48

    Ilham Aliyev shares post about meetings held during his visit to Denmark

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed