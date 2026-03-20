Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Ilham Aliyev and Shehbaz Sharif exchanged congratulations on Eid al-Fitr

    Foreign policy
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 12:34
    Ilham Aliyev and Shehbaz Sharif exchanged congratulations on Eid al-Fitr

    On March 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation, Report informs.

    President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulated each other on the occasion of the holy Ramadan holiday and wished the Azerbaijani and Pakistani peoples prosperity and continued success.

    The President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan praised the development of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries and exchanged views on prospects for cooperation and future contacts.

    During the phone conversation, they also discussed the current situation in the Middle East, emphasizing the importance of resolving tensions promptly through political means.

    Ilham Aliyev Shehbaz Sharif Eid al-Fitr Ramadan holiday
    İlham Əliyev və Şahbaz Şərif Ramazan bayramı münasibətilə bir-birini təbrik edib
    Ильхам Алиев и Шахбаз Шариф поздравили друг друга с праздником Рамазан

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