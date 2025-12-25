Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Hungarian PM congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 08:33
    Hungarian PM congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Esteemed Mr. President,

    Please accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday.

    I am grateful that Hungary has been able to count on Azerbaijan both in times of peace, and in time of crisis in the last decades. Our bilateral relations continue to grow stronger year by year, while our cooperation has been extended to an increasing number of key areas, with particular focus on the energy sector. I am firmly convinced that, owing to Your Excellency's personal commitment, a new era has begun in the relations between our nations, for which I would like to convey my true appreciation.

    In this spirit, I would like to assure you that my government remains committed to the deepening of our partnership and to advancing the common interests of our nations.

    I wish you every success and good health in your responsible duties," reads the letter.

    President Ilham Aliyev Viktor Orban congratulatory letter
    Macarıstanın Baş naziri İlham Əliyevi təbrik edib
    Премьер-министр Венгрии поздравил Ильхама Алиева

    Latest News

    09:59

    Azeri Light crude rises to $66.62 per barrel

    Energy
    09:51

    Father of national hero seeks punishment for those responsible for AZAL plane crash

    Incident
    09:42
    Photo
    Video

    Victims of Baku-Grozny plane crash commemorated in Baku

    Incident
    09:38

    4 dead, 3 missing in coal mine accident in SW China

    Other countries
    09:27

    CBA currency exchange rates (25.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijan relocates 308 more residents to Aghdam city

    Domestic policy
    09:15

    China's FDI in Azerbaijan exceeded $400M by June 2025

    Finance
    09:12

    PM: Georgia aims to make Middle Corridor most reliable, safest corridor in region

    Region
    09:11

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (25.12.2025)

    Finance
    All News Feed