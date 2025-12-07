Hikmat Hajiyev shares video about talks during Doha Forum

The Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, has shared a post on X regarding the Doha Forum.

Report informs that Hikmat Hajiyev shared a video of his discussions with the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan.

During the discussions held on December 6, steps taken towards the implementation of the Washington agreement were discussed, including the economic benefits of peace, connectivity, and confidence-building measures.