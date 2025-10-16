Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Head of UN-Habitat thanks Azerbaijan for its support in organizing WUF13

    Foreign policy
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 14:05
    Anaclaudia Rossbach, executive director of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), has expressed gratitude to the Government of Azerbaijan for its support in organizing the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku in 2026, Report informs.

    "Honored to meet with H.E. Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, and discuss urban development priorities. Really impressed by how NUFA3 came together. Also grateful for the government's strong backing as we prep for WUF13 in Baku in May. Looking forward to our continued collaboration," she wrote on X.

    Anaclaudia Rossbach Azerbaijan World Urban Forum (WUF)
    "UN-Habitat" rəhbəri WUF13-ün təşkilində göstərdiyi dəstəyə görə Azərbaycana təşəkkür edib
    Глава UN-Habitat поблагодарила Азербайджан за поддержку в организации WUF13

