Hamburg to host OSCE Ministerial Council in December

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ The 23rd OSCE Ministerial Council will take place on 8 and 9 December 2016 in Hamburg, Germany.

Report informs, the event will be held at the invitation of the 2016 OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The Ministerial Council is the central decision-making and governing body of the OSCE. The meeting, held annually, provides the foreign ministers of the 57 OSCE participating States an opportunity to review and assess the Organization's activities and strengthen the dialogue on security issues in the OSCE area.

The chairmanship of the organization will pass from Germany to Austria on January 1, 2017.