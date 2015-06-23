Group of French deputies and public figures sent a letter to Le Figaro on Baku-2015

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ A group of deputies and public figures made a statement to 'Le Figaro' regarding the First European Games in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

'President of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan, MP Jean-Francois Mansel, Vice-president of the Association, Senator Nathalie Goulet, President of the France–Caucasus Friendship Group, Senator André Reichardt and others have issued a joint statement on the first European Games. The statement noted that the values of hospitality and brotherhood of the Olympics were demonstrated during the opening ceremony of the first European Games', the French newspaper Le Figaro reported.

“We witnessed a perfect arrangement in the inauguration of the Games. This is the evidence of the Azerbaijanis’ enthusiasm and ability to overcome problems. During 30 months, Azerbaijan was able to achieve the most effective arrangement to receive 6,000 athletes from 50 countries in 20 sports. The inauguration showed how the people felt pride in their historical and cultural roots. Besides, the values of hospitality and brotherhood of the Olympics were demonstrated. Even, Armenia, engaged in a tragic and unjust territorial conflict, took place in the Games like other countries.

The foreign commentators warned that the Azerbaijani people would suffer from these games. However, the facts that as many as 68,000 spectators attended the opening ceremony in his spirits and left the stadium along with their families at night, and joined all events of the games with high enthusiasm are enough to come to the conclusion that people were proud of being part of the games,” the statement said.

The statement also mentions that women wearing veil were too few and that women in Azerbaijan have been given the right to vote 30 years before France. “At a time when religions in other parts of the world are facing tragedies, here in Azerbaijan Sunnis, Shiites, Jews, and Christians live in harmony and mutual respect”.

The document also says systematic criticism from Europe, especially France, will bring about irreparable consequences.

“Instead of discrediting this country which became independent only 24 years ago, it would be better to accompany the country in its political, economic, and social development. French media is unfair about Azerbaijan and its leader. To see the country’s realities, it’s enough to travel there. Let’s hope someday we cease writing negative articles about Baku from Paris”, the statement declares.