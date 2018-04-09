 Top
    Germany changes visa requirements for Azerbaijani citizens

    There will be no need to set appointment date since mid-May

    Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ On the instructions by German Embassy in Azerbaijan, VisaMetric company starts to receive documents for Schengen visas to Germany starting from April 10.

    Report was in the German Embassy.

    It was noted that the visa application center is located in the building of the Winter Park, at Rasul Rza Street, Nasimi district, Baku city.

    The center will be open from 8:30 to 16:00 on weekdays.

    In mid-May, there will be no need to set an appointment date. 

