Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ French Embassy to Azerbaijan to open a book of condolences in regard with the terrorist attacks committed in Paris on November 13.

Report was told in the French Embassy, the memorial book will be opened in the building of the French Embassy to Baku on November 16 at 3 pm (Rasul Rza str. 7).

As a result of the terrorist attack in Paris, more than 150 people have been killed.