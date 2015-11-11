French Embassy comments on temporarily suspension of Schengen agreement in this country

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ French Embassy in Azerbaijan commented on temporarily suspension of Schengen agreement in this country.

Report was told in the Embassy of France to Azerbaijan, such decision was made in regard with the Paris International Conference on Climate, and it will not affect the issuance of visas to Azerbaijani citizens.

"Despite the restoration of internal border control in France due to helding of COP21 international conference on climate change, which to be held in Paris on November 13 to December 13, 2015, the French Consulate will continue to issue visas in normal mode", the embassy stated.