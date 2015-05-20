French Ambassador expresses condolences to Azerbaijani people

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Pascal Mounier expressed his condolences in regard with a fire that occurred on May 19 in the building located at Binagadi district of Baku city.

Report was told in the press service of the Embassy.

"We are deeply shocked due to the tragedy occurred in the capital. The Ambassador and the staff of the French Embassy to Azerbaijan expressed deep condolences to Azerbaijani people and friends of victims of this tragedy" the statement of the Embassy declares.