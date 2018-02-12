Former Ambassador of Bulgaria in Azerbaijan appointed Consul General in New York

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Former Bulgarian ambassador to Azerbaijan Maya Hristova will take the post of Consul General of this country in New York, Report informs citing the Bulgarian media.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Bulgaria took a similar decision during a closed meeting.

Notably, M. Hristova completed her diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan in November last year.

Notably, before her departure to Baku, M. Khristova worked as Deputy Minister of Economy in the government of Boyko Borisov.