 Top
    Close photo mode

    Former Ambassador of Bulgaria in Azerbaijan appointed Consul General in New York

    M. Hristova completed her diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan in November last year

    Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Former Bulgarian ambassador to Azerbaijan Maya Hristova will take the post of Consul General of this country in New York, Report informs citing the Bulgarian media.

    The Cabinet of Ministers of Bulgaria took a similar decision during a closed meeting.

    Notably, M. Hristova completed her diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan in November last year.

    Notably, before her departure to Baku, M. Khristova worked as Deputy Minister of Economy in the government of Boyko Borisov.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi