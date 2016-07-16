Foreign Ministry warns Azerbaijani citizens in Turkey

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has warned the citizens of Azerbaijan amid recent events in Turkey.

Report informs, according to the warning, Azerbaijani citizens have been advised to follow safety rules determined by the Turkish government and to stay away from crowded places.

Notably, in the evening on July 15, a coup attempted in Turkey. More than 1,500 people arrested in this connection. More than 90 people were killed and 1154 injured in the wake of the events.