Foreign Ministry official: Azerbaijan and Israel have close relations

Tel Aviv. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Our relationship is unique. If we look over the last three years we will see only improvement of political relations."

Report informs, Director of Department for Eurasia of Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs, former Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rafael Harpaz told a group of Azerbaijani journalists.

According to him, our leaders have very close relationship: "We understand each other very well." R. Harpaz also noted that Azerbaijan and Israel are located in difficult regions, which is also an important element in bilateral relations. He also said that Israel is interested in the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Azerbaijan.

Speaking about economic relations, R. Harpaz noted that the Israeli economy is very strong. Israeli start-ups are well known all over the world. Many companies are looking for new markets like Caucasus and Eurasia.

R. Harpaz also touched upon the cooperation in the energy field. He said that Israel is interested in Azerbaijan's experience regarding development of gas fields.