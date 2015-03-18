Foreign Minister: Sudan supports Azerbaijan's fair position on Karabakh conflict

Baku. 18 March. REPORT. AZ / Sudan and Azerbaijan have excellent cooperation within the framework of the OIC, UN and other international organizations. Report informs it was stated by Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister of Sudan Ali Ahmed Karti.

Azerbaijan appreciates the support of Sudan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said Mammadyarov.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister said that the country is interested in cooperation with Sudan in the economic sphere, in particular, the parties are considering a number of projects, as well as an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation. E. Mammadyarov stressed that the development of cooperation with African countries is of interest to Azerbaijan. In particular, he announced plans for the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Sudan.

In turn, the Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Ahmed Karti said that during the visit, he saw development and stability in Azerbaijan, which can serve as an example for others. Sudan supports the fair position of Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict , said A. Karti.

The Minister noted the potential for development of bilateral cooperation. He also mentioned the possibility of sending Sudanese students to study in Azerbaijan State Oil Academy.