Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian FMs sign a joint declaration - PHOTOS

Tbilisi. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ In Tbilisi a joint declaration has been signed at the end of the 5th trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia.

Report informs, the document was signed by the foreign ministers of the three countries - Elmar Mammadyarov, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Mikheil Janelidze.

The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to development of tripartite regional cooperation, stressed importance of developing transport and energy projects.