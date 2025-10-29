Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Fayzali Idizoda: Relations between Dushanbe, Baku reached level of strategic partnership

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 11:27
    Fayzali Idizoda: Relations between Dushanbe, Baku reached level of strategic partnership

    Azerbaijan has been strengthening its position on the international stage for the past 30 years, Fayzali Idizoda, chairman of the House of Representatives of the Supreme Majlis of Tajikistan, said in Baku at an international parliamentary conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    "The 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution is not just a solemn celebration, but a symbol of the stability and maturity of Azerbaijani statehood. The Constitution is the foundation of any state, and time has shown that Azerbaijan's Basic Law contains all the necessary principles for strengthening peace and stability not only within the country but also in the international arena," he noted.

    Fayzali Idizoda also emphasized the high level of Azerbaijani-Tajik relations, particularly noting the role of the two countries' leaders.

    "Relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan are an example of strategic partnership. They are strengthening thanks to the efforts and commitment of our leaders – Ilham Aliyev and Emomali Rahmon. The heads of state regularly reciprocate visits, which contributes to the development of bilateral cooperation," he said.

    According to him, parliamentarians from both countries are also making efforts to further strengthen Azerbaijani-Tajik relations so that they continue to serve the interests of both peoples.

    Tajikistan Azerbaijan strategic partnership
    Fayzali İdizoda: Düşənbə və Bakı arasında münasibətlər strateji tərəfdaşlıq səviyyəsinə yüksəlib
    Файзали Идизода: Отношения Душанбе и Баку достигли уровня стратегического партнерства

    Latest News

    12:48

    Nino Tsilosani: Ensuring independence - most important goal of Azerbaijan, Georgia

    Foreign policy
    12:46

    Baku ready to continue cooperation with Oman within multilateral platforms, Bayramov says

    Foreign policy
    12:44

    Sofia Saeed Shah: Azerbaijan always supports Pakistan's position on Kashmir

    Foreign policy
    12:37
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend inauguration of Akhar-Bakhar National Park in Gakh district

    Ecology
    12:34

    Iranian official: Ardabil ready to host hydrotourism conference in 2026

    Foreign policy
    12:21

    Renewable Energy Agency: Azerbaijan to have robust energy storage system

    Energy
    12:20

    Samira Musayeva: Azerbaijan to pay carbon tax on exports to EU

    Finance
    12:15

    Azerbaijan may receive funding under ADB's Glacial Melt Adaptation Program

    Finance
    12:13

    China's Xi to meet Trump, who touts South Korea deal on last stop of Asia tour

    Other countries
    All News Feed