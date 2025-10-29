Fayzali Idizoda: Relations between Dushanbe, Baku reached level of strategic partnership

Azerbaijan has been strengthening its position on the international stage for the past 30 years, Fayzali Idizoda, chairman of the House of Representatives of the Supreme Majlis of Tajikistan, said in Baku at an international parliamentary conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

"The 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution is not just a solemn celebration, but a symbol of the stability and maturity of Azerbaijani statehood. The Constitution is the foundation of any state, and time has shown that Azerbaijan's Basic Law contains all the necessary principles for strengthening peace and stability not only within the country but also in the international arena," he noted.

Fayzali Idizoda also emphasized the high level of Azerbaijani-Tajik relations, particularly noting the role of the two countries' leaders.

"Relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan are an example of strategic partnership. They are strengthening thanks to the efforts and commitment of our leaders – Ilham Aliyev and Emomali Rahmon. The heads of state regularly reciprocate visits, which contributes to the development of bilateral cooperation," he said.

According to him, parliamentarians from both countries are also making efforts to further strengthen Azerbaijani-Tajik relations so that they continue to serve the interests of both peoples.