"Eurobarometer": Majority of Azerbaijanis satisfied with democratic processes in the country

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ There is a relatively low level of trust in international organizations among the population of Azerbaijan. The majority of the population are satisfied with the democratic processes in the country. Report informs referring to the information center of the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENPI), this is one of the conclusions of the last European sociological survey bureau "Eurobarometer" .

The survey, based on 1,051 interviews conducted in May 2014, finds that the EU tops the list (trusted by 36%), followed by the UN (27%) and the NATO (25%). 42% of Azerbaijanis consider the EU an important partner of the country, while 46% believe that the EU and Azerbaijan have enough common values to cooperation.

Almost two-thirds of those polled (63%) saw the EU in a positive (35%) or neutral (28%) light, compared to 13% for whom it conjured up a negative image.The majority of those questioned (66%) were generally optimistic about their lives, with the degree of satisfaction rising the younger and more educated respondents were.

More than half of respondents (53%) felt their country was going in the right direction (compared to just 19% in the region), with 66% saying the economic situation was good, and 54% expecting it to get better in the next twelve months.

The majority of respondents were satisfied with the way democracy works in Azerbaijan (56%, compared to 29% on average in other Eastern Partnership countries, but down from 65% in Azerbaijan at the end of last year).

The survey was conducted within the framework of the EU-funded project on the study of public opinion about the European neighborhood countries.