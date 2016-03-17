​EU High Representative welcomes Presidential order on pardon

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Federica Mogherini welcomed an order of pardon has signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev today, Report informs referring to the press service of the EU.

"Today, the President of Azerbaijan has pardoned 148 people, including representatives of political parties, NGOs and journalists, to mark the Novruz holiday. This is a positive development which we have long awaited and which was discussed during my visit to Azerbaijan on 29 February, the statement of F. Mogherini says.

EU High Representative expressed the hope that further steps will follow in this direction.

"An independent and diverse civil society makes an important contribution to a country's wellbeing and stability", stated F.Mogherini.