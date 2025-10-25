EU ambassador: Recent decisions between Baku and Yerevan will aid peace

The recent decisions made in the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia will contribute to peace, said EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marijana Kujundžić in an interview with Report.

Kujundžić recalled that she recently presented her credentials to President Ilham Aliyev and described the ceremony as positive:

"We discussed future programs between the European Union and Azerbaijan. The talks were constructive, covering topics such as energy connections, transport, railways, and digital transformation."

The ambassador added that the normalization stage between Azerbaijan and Armenia was also discussed:

"We also talked about demining in the liberated territories. I congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and believe that the latest steps between Azerbaijan and Armenia will further contribute to peace," Kujundžić stated.