Erdogan praises Ilham Aliyev's peace efforts
Foreign policy
- 08 November, 2025
- 14:14
The Patriotic war shifted geopolitical balance in Asia and Europe, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his speech at the military parade in Baku, marking the fifth anniversary of the victory in the Patriotic War, Report informs.
He stated that Türkiye sees this victory not as the final goal, but as the beginning of the path to peace in the Caucasus:
"We are extremely upbeat in our hope for lasting peace. The steps taken by Ilham Aliyev in this regard are commendable. We are also following the brave actions of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in this direction."
Latest News
14:25
Erdogan: 'Glad to be with you on 5th anniversary of Victory Day'Foreign policy
14:24
Prime Minister of Pakistan: Today, I see the strong Azerbaijani people celebrating a magnificent event with great enthusiasm and patriotic passionForeign policy
14:17
Pakistan PM: Watching skies filled with sound of JF-17 jets is a proud sightForeign policy
14:17
Erdogan: Joint steps to be taken with Azerbaijan for effective use of BTKForeign policy
14:14
Erdogan praises Ilham Aliyev's peace effortsForeign policy
14:04
Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Victory Monument and Victory MuseumDomestic policy
13:58
Pakistan Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Victory DayForeign policy
13:55
President: Today, Azerbaijan is economically independent of any countryDomestic policy
13:53