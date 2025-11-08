Erdogan praises Ilham Aliyev's peace efforts

The Patriotic war shifted geopolitical balance in Asia and Europe, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his speech at the military parade in Baku, marking the fifth anniversary of the victory in the Patriotic War, Report informs.

He stated that Türkiye sees this victory not as the final goal, but as the beginning of the path to peace in the Caucasus:

"We are extremely upbeat in our hope for lasting peace. The steps taken by Ilham Aliyev in this regard are commendable. We are also following the brave actions of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in this direction."