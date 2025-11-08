Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Erdogan praises Ilham Aliyev's peace efforts

    The Patriotic war shifted geopolitical balance in Asia and Europe, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his speech at the military parade in Baku, marking the fifth anniversary of the victory in the Patriotic War, Report informs.

    He stated that Türkiye sees this victory not as the final goal, but as the beginning of the path to peace in the Caucasus:

    "We are extremely upbeat in our hope for lasting peace. The steps taken by Ilham Aliyev in this regard are commendable. We are also following the brave actions of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in this direction."

    Ərdoğan: İlham Əliyevin sülhlə bağlı addımları təqdirəlayiqdir, Paşinyanın cəsur addımlarını da izləyirik
    Эрдоган: Шаги Ильхама Алиева по установлению мира заслуживают одобрения

