Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Erdogan congratulates Azerbaijan on National Flag Day

    Foreign policy
    • 09 November, 2026
    • 15:11
    Erdogan congratulates Azerbaijan on National Flag Day

    President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Azerbaijan on November 9, National Flag Day.

    He was speaking to journalists on board his plane upon returning from Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    "Once again, in your presence, I congratulate our Azerbaijani brothers on Victory Day, and also convey my congratulations to dear Azerbaijan on National Flag Day. Last year, we participated in the military parade in Baku on the occasion of the anniversary of Victory Day, and now in Shusha, we have once again demonstrated our solidarity with Azerbaijan. We have sent messages of unity in the most resolute manner, respectfully honored the memory of the martyrs of the Khojaly genocide, and visited Khankandi. InshaAllah, we have brought joy to the souls of our heroes," Erdogan noted.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan November 8 – Victory Day National Flag Day
    Türkiyə Prezidenti Dövlət Bayrağı Günü münasibətilə Azərbaycanı təbrik edib
    Президент Турции поздравил Азербайджан с Днем Государственного флага
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    44 filmi

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