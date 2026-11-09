Erdogan congratulates Azerbaijan on National Flag Day

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Azerbaijan on November 9, National Flag Day.

He was speaking to journalists on board his plane upon returning from Azerbaijan, Report informs.

"Once again, in your presence, I congratulate our Azerbaijani brothers on Victory Day, and also convey my congratulations to dear Azerbaijan on National Flag Day. Last year, we participated in the military parade in Baku on the occasion of the anniversary of Victory Day, and now in Shusha, we have once again demonstrated our solidarity with Azerbaijan. We have sent messages of unity in the most resolute manner, respectfully honored the memory of the martyrs of the Khojaly genocide, and visited Khankandi. InshaAllah, we have brought joy to the souls of our heroes," Erdogan noted.