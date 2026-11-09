Erdogan: Attempts to sow discord between Türkiye, Azerbaijan doomed to failure

Attempts to sow discord between Türkiye and Azerbaijan are doomed to failure, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated while speaking with journalists on board his plane upon returning from Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The head of the Turkish state noted that the unity of the two countries causes obvious concern among certain circles.

"It is enough to look at history to understand what Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and other Turkic states are capable of when they act together. We are different states with differing institutional structures. However, we are firmly bound by ties of brotherhood. It is this bond that gives us strength. Our brotherhood is one of the most reliable guarantees of our common past, cultural heritage, and the great legacy that we will pass on to future generations," Erdogan emphasized.

The president of Türkiye also focused on the inseparable unity of destinies, solidarity, and fraternal ties between the two countries: "Türkiye and Azerbaijan will continue to walk shoulder to shoulder along the path of ensuring peace, stability, and prosperity in the region."