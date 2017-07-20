Embassy: Morocco has been and will always be at forefront of supporters of Palestinian issue settlement

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Morocco, under the leadership of King Mohammed VI has been and will always be at the forefront of the supporters of a settlement of the Palestinian issue that would preserve the Palestinian people’s right to create an independent and viable State with East Jerusalem as a capital.

Report was informed by the Embassy of Morocco in Baku, the diplomatic mission thanked the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan for organizing this conference.

"As you may already know, and regardless of the geographic distance, Morocco and Palestine enjoy a special relationship that dates back centuries ago. The Kingdom of Morocco is host to the Bayt Mal Al Quds Agency, which is the operational institution of Al Quds Committee that is committed to helping the Palestinian people remain steadfast on their lands. The action of the Agency in this regard consists in shoring up implementation of a number of programs and projects directed towards health, education and population issues as well as towards the safeguard of the religious and civilizational heritage of Al Qods Acharif, which requires mobilization of financial funds to enable the Agency to better discharge its mission. The Kingdom of Morocco supports more than 80% of the budget of this Agency and we call upon member countries to increase their participation in this institution", - embassy informed.

It was also noted that, along with the above mentioned support, Morocco remains committed to its position calling for the resumption of talks to achieve a long-lasting solution with the two States living in peace, side by side within the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as a capital of the Palestinian State.

Note that King Mohammed VI is the president of “Bayt Mal Al Quds” agency which has made numerous actions for the improvement of life conditions of Al Quds residents in many fields such as:

Education: The sector of education has a special rank in the hierarchy of the Agency concerns. Major projects carried out in this sector are equipping and renovating the Dar Attifl Al Arabi school, purchasing pedagogical computers and developing the network, purchasing school chairs, renovating the school electric grid, granting scholarships to Al Quds students

Health: Health ranks in the Agency’s top priorities. Programs carried out in this sector include assistance to the sick, the wounded and the poor, buying cancerous tumors diagnosis machine and computer equipment to establish a network between treatment devices in Al Matlaa hospital, equipping the physiotherapy unit in Al Maqassid hospital, increasing the electricity flow in Al Maqassid hospital.

Housing and renovating monuments and historic buildings: Financing and supporting individual and collective loaning programs for construction and renovation of old houses, teachers housing, renovating houses belonging to the poor and socially-excluded people, renovating the Zaouiya Maghribiya which is what remains of the Moroccans street as 16 families of Moroccan origin live there in extremely difficult conditions, renovating mosques, renovating the Bab Essahera cemetery: The project goal is to contribute to protecting the legacy and architectural heritage of Al Quds cemeteries.

Youth, Sports and Culture: Purchase of computers for cultural clubs in Al Quds, renovating a sports stadium for the Social Bourj Allaqlaq center, refurbishing a sports stadium for the Jbel Azzaitoune association, equipping youth clubs, building a sports school for the Hilal al Maqdissi club, travel expenses of the Palestinian swimming team, an allowance for the Palestinian Judo team, purchasing sports equipment for the Palestinian Aikido federation, office furniture for the Palestinian education center, renovating the electricity network of the day center for elderly people, summers camps in Morocco, renovating the Arab association for blind persons.