Embassy: US-donated technology helped Azerbaijan find $90M worth of heroin

US-donated technology helped Azerbaijani customs officials prevent an attempt to smuggle $90 million worth of heroin from Iran into the country, Report informs.

"Earlier this month, Azerbaijani customs officials in Astara seized a substantial quantity of heroin valued at $90 million. The drugs were transiting Azerbaijan on their way from Iran to Estonia. The seizure of these dangerous drugs was made possible due to a train scanner provided by the US Embassy's Military Group to Azerbaijani customs in 2021. This operation highlights the critical role of international and US-Azerbaijan cooperation in combating drug trafficking. This month's operation is a perfect example of how US-Azerbaijan cooperation benefits both countries, and keeps America, Azerbaijan, and the entire region safer," the embassy wrote on X.