Embassy: US-donated technology helped Azerbaijan find $90M worth of heroin

    Foreign policy
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 12:21
    US-donated technology helped Azerbaijani customs officials prevent an attempt to smuggle $90 million worth of heroin from Iran into the country, Report informs.

    "Earlier this month, Azerbaijani customs officials in Astara seized a substantial quantity of heroin valued at $90 million. The drugs were transiting Azerbaijan on their way from Iran to Estonia. The seizure of these dangerous drugs was made possible due to a train scanner provided by the US Embassy's Military Group to Azerbaijani customs in 2021. This operation highlights the critical role of international and US-Azerbaijan cooperation in combating drug trafficking. This month's operation is a perfect example of how US-Azerbaijan cooperation benefits both countries, and keeps America, Azerbaijan, and the entire region safer," the embassy wrote on X.

    United States Azerbaijan customs
    ABŞ səfirliyi: Azərbaycana 90 milyon dollarlıq heroin aşkarlamağa kömək edən texnika vermişik
    Посольство: Переданная США техника помогла Азербайджану обнаружить героин на $90 млн

