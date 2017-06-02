Peruan Embassy opens in Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Embassy of Peru to Azerbaijan starts its activity.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), on June 2, Luis Chang Boldrini, newly appointed charge d'affaires of the embassy, has met with Chief of State Protocol Department Parvin Mirzazade at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Parvin Mirzazade wished success to Luis Chang Boldrini during his tenure in Azerbaijan. Luis Chang Boldrini said that he will spare no efforts for development of cooperation between the two countries.