Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Embassy to Ankara continues to work as usual.

Report was told in the Embassy, answering the question about strengthening of security measures after the terrorist attack that took place on March 13 in Ankara.

Notably, today German Foreign Ministry closed its Embassy in Ankara because of the danger of possible terrorist attacks, as well as the Consulate General in Istanbul and the German school have been closed.

Yesterday, the US Embassy to Turkey warned its citizens of a possible terrorist threat.