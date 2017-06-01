 Top
    Elmar Mammadyarov leaves for an official visit to Costa Rica

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister will also meet with other high level officials© Report

    Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Minister Elmar Mammadyarov within the framework of this visit will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship Manuel González Sanz and will have meetings with other high level officials. 

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs

    According to the ministry, as well agreement on visa exemption of diplomatic, service and official pasport holders will be signed.

    On October 19-20, 2015 Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Republic of Costa Rica Manuel González Sanz paid an official visit to Azerbaijan.

