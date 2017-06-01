Elmar Mammadyarov leaves for an official visit to Costa Rica

© Report

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Minister Elmar Mammadyarov within the framework of this visit will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship Manuel González Sanz and will have meetings with other high level officials.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the ministry, as well agreement on visa exemption of diplomatic, service and official pasport holders will be signed.

On October 19-20, 2015 Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Republic of Costa Rica Manuel González Sanz paid an official visit to Azerbaijan.