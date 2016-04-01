 Top
    Close photo mode

    Elmar Mammadyarov discusses threats arising from activity of 'Metsamor' nuclear plant with IAEA chief

    Document on approval of Amendment to the Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material by Azerbaijan presented to Yukiya Amano

    Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano in the framework of Washington Nuclear Security Summit.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    Elmar Mammadyarov expressed satisfaction with the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the IAEA, stated that the country is interested in further development of these relations.

    Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has presented the document on approval of Amendment to the Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material by the Republic of Azerbaijan to IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano, which acted as a depositary.

    During the meeting, threats arising from the activity of outdated 'Metsamor' Nuclear Power Plant, which locates in Armenia and is a source of serious danger to our region, was the main topic of the discussion. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi