Mammadyarov: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to promotion of intercultural and interreligious dialogue

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan attaches great importance to promotion of intercultural and interreligious dialogue at all levels "

Report informs, it was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov, speaking at UN Alliance of Civilizations Group of Friends Ministerial Meeting in New York.

"Multiculturalism and tolerance in Azerbaijan is long-term tradition that strengthens and connects our society.

For centuries, people of different nationalities and religions lived in peace and with dignity in Azerbaijan.

E. Mammadyarov said in April next year, Azerbaijan will be hosting the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, which is held biannually since 2011 within the so called Baku Process. We invite all our partners and interested parties to take active part in that event. I am also happy to note that based on experience of excellent co-operation, the Government of Azerbaijan together with the UN Alliance of Civilizations has recently agreed to launch a new project called “Baku ─ Alliance of Civilizations Award for Intercultural Dialogue”."- Minister said.

"I also fully share the view expressed by previous speakers that promoting intercultural cultural dialogue, tolerance and countering violent extremism have gained increased importance in the context of large movement of refugees and migrants. Azerbaijan has deep understanding of this problem given the fact that we have one million refugees and IDPs ethnically cleansed out of their homes. Enabling safe and dignified return of refugees and IDPs must be at the center of international efforts" -the Minister stressed.