Egypt interested in Azerbaijan’s experience of ASAN Service

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ “We aim to strengthen and develop the ties with Azerbaijan in all spheres.”

Report informs, Governor of Southern Sinai province of Egypt Khaled Fouda told a briefing in Baku.

Governor said this is his second visit to Baku, and Egypt attaches a great importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan.

He said the main theme of talks in Baku is to increase the mutual tourism flows between Egypt and Azerbaijan. He stressed that the Egyptian side intends to learn from Azerbaijani experience in ASAN Service facility and initiate the pilot project in Sharm el-Sheikh.

“In addition we intend to meet with AZAL representatives to discuss the launching of non-stop flight between Baku and Sharm el-Sheikh,” he added.