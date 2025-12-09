Deputy FM Rzayev highlights Azerbaijan's green transition policy at Doha Forum

Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev visited Qatar, the Foreign Ministry told Report.

Rzayev took part in the 23rd edition of the Doha Forum, where he spoke at a panel session dedicated to climate diplomacy.

He highlighted Azerbaijan's policies on transitioning to green energy and expanding the use of alternative energy sources, as well as the country's work and achievements during its COP29 presidency.

The deputy minister also discussed Azerbaijan's contributions to COP30, held this November in Brazil, and the country's ongoing role within the COP Troika climate diplomacy framework.

During the trip, Rzayev met with the leadership and faculty of Lusail University, as well as officials from the International Center for Political Studies.

In these meetings, he outlined Azerbaijan's active foreign policy since restoring independence, its bilateral and multilateral initiatives, the restoration of the country"s sovereignty and territorial integrity, progress toward normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar.