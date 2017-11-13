Consulate General: No Azerbaijani citizens among victims of earthquake in Iran

© AP

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ According to preliminary report, there are no Azerbaijani citizens among died and injured from earthquake in Iran.

Report was informed in the Consulate General of Azerbaijan to Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI). It was noted that such information was not received by relevant authorities of Iran. In addition, there was no appeal from Azerbaijani citizens living in Iran and registered in the Consulate General.

The Consulate General declared that Azerbaijani citizens are mainly living in provinces of Iran which did not suffer from earthquake.

7.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at night on November 13 on the Iranian-Iraqi border.

The epicenter of quakes was 32 km north of Iranian city Sarpol-e Zahab and 100 km south-east of Sulaymaniyah city of Iraq. 211 people became victims of quake about 2500 injured.