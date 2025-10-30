Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Foreign policy
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 14:44
    The international community must compel Belgium to acknowledge the crimes committed during its colonial rule in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and provide reparations to the Congolese people, Brazilian philosopher and colonialism expert Louis Philippe Patrick de Jong Filho said after a discussion at Baku State University on "Belgian Colonialism in Central Africa and Its Lasting Consequences," Report informs.

    De Jong Filho stressed that reparations are necessary, as millions of Congolese were killed and tortured under Belgian colonial rule.

    He noted that following the publication of the UN Commission report on persons of African descent, a new movement emerged aimed at recognizing colonial crimes and their consequences. While King Philippe of Belgium has apologized for the actions of his country in Congo, the Belgian government has yet to formally accept responsibility.

    "Today's meeting gave us an unforgettable day because we heard the voices of the Congolese people. After this, it is impossible to remain indifferent," de Jong Filho said, emphasizing the need to bring the issue of colonial crimes and reparations onto the international agenda.

    Braziliyalı alim: Beynəlxalq ictimaiyyət Belçikanı Konqodakı cinayətləri tanımağa məcbur etməlidir
    Бразильский ученый: Мировое сообщество должно заставить Бельгию признать преступления в ДР Конго

